Canadian investors largely ignored the looming trade war with the US as Bay Street finished higher yesterday.

The TSX gained 12 points to 16,061 mostly on the back of the financial sector with Royal Bank gaining 1.25-percent to finish the day at $98.00 a share.

The US imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum was felt by Stelco Holdings with shares dropping 3.5-percent to $24.

In overnight trading world stocks rose on news that Italy ma have put to bed political turmoil with the threat of a snap election.

Today it’s the May jobs report in the States after the Dow shed 251 points to 24,415.

The Canadian dollar lost half a cent yesterday but has rebounded to $0.77183 U.S.

Oil is also showing gains this morning up $0.18 to $67.18 a barrel.