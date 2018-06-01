Markets are off to a good start this morning.

European markets are up in anywhere from 1.5 to 3-percent on news of political stability in Italy now that the country has managed to form a government. Dow futures are also up on the news.

The TSX gained 12 points to 16,061 mostly on the back of the financial sector with Royal Bank gaining 1.25-percent to finish the day at $98.00 a share.

The US imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum was felt by Stelco Holdings with shares dropping 3.5-percent to $24.

The Canadian dollar had an early morning surge after losing half a cent yesterday but has now dipped to $0.7715 against the American greenback.

It may be a money losing week for oil as the price per barrel is down $0.56 cents to $66.48.