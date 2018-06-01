The TSX is see- sawing a little today but it is in the right direction, up 6 points to 16,067. Industrial, materials and telecommunications are helping with the gains but dragging Bay Street down is the financial sector.

American markets are responding well to positive job numbers out of the States this morning. The American unemployment rate dropped to 3.8-percent in May. The Dow has gained 198 points to 24,614 and the NASDAQ is also up 92 points.

Oil is down $0. 57 to $66.47 a barrel.

Gold is also down $2.70 but the Canadian dollar has clawed back and is now at $0.7719 cents U.S.