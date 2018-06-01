The way British Columbians vote will change if proportional representation beats out the first past the post system in the electoral reform referendum.

Attorney General David Eby recommended two ballot questions for the referendum and commented that this process experienced ‘the highest engagement in B.C. government history’

Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau says there is still a lot that needs to be determined, but the ballots will be mailed to British Columbians in mid-October.

Furstenau says public engagement was strong and it’s a big step forward.

The referendum voting period, by mail-in ballot, runs from October 22-November 30.

Referendum Questions:

Which should British Columbia use for elections to the Legislative Assembly?

The current First Past the Post voting system

A proportional representation voting system

If British Columbia a proportional representation voting system, which of the following voting systems do you prefer?