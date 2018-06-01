The public has a major role to play when it comes to shaping the Cairnsmore Sustainable Neighbourhood Plan.

City of Duncan staff will be asking for public input on what’s important to people and through this process, the residents will shape what the neighbourhood will look like.

Mayor Phil Kent says the addition of housing or other improvements will need to be in-line with the community at large.

Kent says community members have the chance to help shape the community.

There are a number of opportunities for public input and those details are available here.