Provincial politicians are heading back to their constituencies, as the legislative sitting wrapped up yesterday.

Just before provincial politicians began sitting at the start of this legislative session, Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau and Saanich North MLA Adam Olsen travelled to Alert Bay to meet with First Nations groups and tour fish farms.

Furstenau says more needs to be done to protect marine life in the ocean and that includes the protection of salmon stocks.

The legalization of cannabis was up for discussion and Furstenau says it made for an interesting debate.

Other areas Furstenau was most interested in including the issue of professional reliance and work to safeguard children and youth.