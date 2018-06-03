Habitat for Humanity is set to build a 3 bedroom and a 4 bedroom home in the Glenn Fields neighbourhood in North Cowichan.

That neighbourhood will, eventually, consist of 28 single family homes and duplexes.

Rob Hallam with Mid Vancouver Island Habitat for Humanity says they haven’t had as many applicants as they thought they would and so have extended the deadline to apply until this Monday (June 4th)……

Hallam says families, who qualify for a Habitat for Humanity Home, have to have a steady income….