The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Big Bike will be in Duncan today (June 4).

29 riders can fit on the bike and teams raise money for the Foundation while enjoying some exercise.

The ride starts on Canada Avenue, goes up to James, then down Duncan Street, onto Trunk, over to Government and then up Jubilee and onto Kenneth.

It’s expected to be on the roads from 8 in the morning until 8 o’clock tonight (Mon).

As many as 150 people will be participating from Charles Hoey Park.