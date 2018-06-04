A First Nation on the east coast of Vancouver Island has filed a claim with the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver saying fish farming is infringing on their way of life.

Christianne Wilhelmson, with the Georgia Strait Alliance, says a number of organizations have been lobbying the government to prevent the renewal of the tenures of ten salmon farms in the region east of Port MacNeill (Broughton Archipelago).

Wilhelmson says the lobbying efforts are gathering steam and she thinks some progress is being made….

Most of the tenures expire June 20th.

Wilhelmson says polling shows that 85 per cent of the B.C. population want the fish farms gone and, that means, politically, it’s a good move.