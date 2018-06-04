The first of four public open houses for those who want to learn more about the pros and cons of amalgamation will be held tonight (Mon).

It’s at the Duncan Fire Hall from 6 to 8.

Mayor of the Municipality of North Cowichan, Jon Lefebure…..

Tomorrow, the open house will move to the Maple Bay Fire Hall, Wednesday, it will be at the Crofton Community Centre and Saturday, in Chemainus at the Seniors Centre.

All of them run from 6 to 8.

There will also be an information booth at the Duncan Farmer’s Market next weekend (June 9th).

The referendum on amalgamation is set to take place June 23rd.