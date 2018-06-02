City of Duncan staff has updated the zoning bylaw, cutting the number of zones in half.

Since the previous bylaw was adopted in 1988, it was amended 73 times and Mayor Phil Kent says the new bylaw promotes flexibility.

The new bylaw means the 16 zones in the city have been slashed to just eight.

Kent says increased residential construction is one of the goals of this bylaw.

Kent says he’s hopeful this new bylaw will promote development and density in a way that serves the needs of the entire community.