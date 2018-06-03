History was made in Ottawa recently, as federal politicians celebrated the passing of a private member’s bill.

The bill works to ensure that Canadian laws are consistent with the United Nations declaration when it comes to the rights of Indigenous People.

Private member bills rarely see the light of day and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor explains what this potential law means to local First Nations.

MacGregor says if this private member’s bill becomes law, the Canadian government will be required to create a national action plan.

NDP Reconciliation Critic Romeo Saganash presented the private member’s bill in the house.

Bill C-262 now has to go through the Senate and if it’s amended, it will land in the House of Commons once more.