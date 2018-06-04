Affordable, or attainable, housing is considered such when it consumes no more than 30 per cent of a household’s pre-tax income.

The Cowichan Housing Association is assembling an Attainable Housing Strategy and, to that end, will be hosting a number of open houses in our community.

Chair of the board, Chris Hall says these open houses are the conclusion of a fairly comprehensive process…..

The first open house is Wednesday, June 6, at the Kerry Park Arena from 4 to 7.

The other open houses are for:

2. Duncan – Tuesday, June 12 – Island Savings Centre Nit Nat Room (4.00 – 7.00 pm)

3. Lake Cowichan – Wednesday, June 13 – Lake Cowichan Arena Upper Centennial (4.00 – 7.00 pm)

4. Chemainus – Thursday, June 14 – St. Michaels Church (4.00 – 7.00 pm)

5. Ladysmith – Tuesday, June 19 –Frank Jamieson Rec Centre FJCC Program Room (4.00 – 7.00 pm)

Hall says they are “come and go” style with a series of stations touching on homelessness, subsidized housing, rentals, and home ownership.