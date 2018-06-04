The province has extended the tuition waiver program for former youth in care to include construction trades training delivered by unions accredited with the Industry Training Authority.

Danny Gaspard says his parents split when he was two, his mother died when he was 9, he lived with his grandmother for a while and, when he was 12, spent time in a number of foster homes, bounced around to different jobs and ended up homeless for while before he was encouraged to go back to school.

And now, he says, he’s going to be a Red Seal electrician and he’s pretty excited about that…..

The tuition waiver program had been expanded last year to all 25 public post-secondary institutions but, Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development says not all youth are ready or interested in a college or university degree.