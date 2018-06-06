The third in a series of open houses on amalgamation goes tonight (Wed).
This time it’s at the Crofton Community Centre from 6 to 8.
Emily Marroquin, with Munro Thompson Communications, the company hired to ensure the public gets unbiased information ahead of the amalgamation, says the people attending the open houses see a variety of storyboards paraphrasing the reports that have been done…….
However, Marroquin says police, fire and taxation issues are top of mind for some.
Saturday there will be an open house at the Chemainus at the Seniors Centre from 6 to 8.
There will also be an information booth at the Duncan Farmer’s Market this weekend (June 9th).
The referendum on amalgamation is set to take place June 23rd.