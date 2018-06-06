Amalgamation open houses this week are a chance to learn more prior to the referendum, June 23rd.

The third in a series of open houses on amalgamation goes tonight (Wed).

This time it’s at the Crofton Community Centre from 6 to 8.

Emily Marroquin, with Munro Thompson Communications, the company hired to ensure the public gets unbiased information ahead of the amalgamation, says the people attending the open houses see a variety of storyboards paraphrasing the reports that have been done…….

However, Marroquin says police, fire and taxation issues are top of mind for some.