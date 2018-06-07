Three downtown Chemainus businesses were broken into recently and an unknown amount of cash was stolen.

The suspect is described as a man with a slender build and he was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie with white lettering.

Due to the close proximity of all three businesses, RCMP believe the same suspect may be responsible for all three incidents.

If you have any information call the RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit information at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can text a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637.