The upper floor of the Hub at the old Cowichan Station schoolhouse is expected to reopen by the end of 2018.

Thanks to more than $208,000 dollars in funding, the Hub will be transformed into a multi-use facility.

Executive Director of the Cowichan Station Area Association Barry O’Riordan says this space provides opportunities to house large events and other functions.

The schoolhouse closed in 2007 and the upper floor has been sitting vacant since 2011.

O’Riordan says everyone is shaping the evolution of the Hub.

O’Riordan says the sky’s the limit with this facility, as it can be used for everything from a yoga studio to an art gallery.

