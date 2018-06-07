The Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games are exactly six weeks away and a whole lot is planned to kick off the four-day competition.

Laketown Ranch is the host site for the opening ceremonies on July 19 and Cowichan 2018 President Jennifer Woike says a number of great acts are coming to open the games.

That band will sing the national anthem in three languages; English, French and a First Nations dialect.

Woike says she’s hoping for a great crowd at Laketown Ranch.

The volunteer drive continues, however, because a number of people can volunteer for a number of shifts, the drive for three thousand volunteers may come in around 2,500 or 2,600.

Three thousand volunteers are needed if every volunteer only works one shift.

Woike encourages current volunteers to recruit at least one person each.

You can visit the office on Cairnsmore Street in Duncan, click on the link on our website or visit the B.C. Games website.