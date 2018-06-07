By 2021, the Metis Nation of B.C. will be in charge of Metis child welfare.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development has signed an agreement with the Metis Nation and will assist in a three year transition period.

Joy Bremner, with Mid Island Metis, says it’s really good news and it’s been a long time in the making…..

Bremner says many Metis chartered communities are not sure of what their role should be with children in care.

She says having the Metis Nation of B.C. taking the lead on child welfare there will be better guidelines in place and a clear direction for those who work with Metis children.