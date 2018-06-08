It’s a positive spin one of the most contentious issues in B.C.

The Trudeau government recently announced its intention to buy the Kinder Morgan pipeline for approximately four point five billion dollars and One Cowichan is hosting an event Saturday.

The event is all about working toward a future free from fossil fuels and Volunteer Rosalie Sawrie says this ‘Charged Up’ event is family friendly.

Sawrie says the goal is to build community resilience.

The event runs from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday at Charles Hoey Park in Duncan.