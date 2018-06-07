North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for sexually assaulting a woman on a local trail.

On Wednesday, a Duncan woman reported that she was walking along the trails on the Trans-Canada, between Chaster and Boys Road when she was pulled into the woods and sexually assaulted.

The suspect has been described as a white man in his mid-30’s with short dark brown hair and a goatee.

He stands about 5’7, weighs approximately two hundred pounds, with an average athletic build.

If you have any information regarding this incident call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at cowichancrimestoppers.com, or text a tip by typing COWICHAN and your tip to 274637.