Between Mill Bay and the North Island and Powell River, there are 35 to 40 people living with ALS.
There will be two walks for ALS on Vancouver Island with one going in Parksville this weekend (Sun, June 10) and the other in Victoria in the fall.
Wendy Toyer, the executive director of the ALS Society of B.C. says the walks are held nationwide to raise awareness and funds for patient services, and ALS research…..
ALS can strike anyone at any time, regardless of age, gender, or ethnic origin.
It does not affect the senses, and only rarely does it affect the mind.
The neuromuscular disease slowly paralyzes its victims who include the well-known Major League Baseball Player, Lou Gehrig, theoretical physicist, Stephen Hawking and B.C.’s own Sue Rodriguez, who argued more than 20 years ago for a medically assisted death.
Among the 15 WALKs happening this year, the Mid Island WALK will be held on Sunday, June 10 at the Parksville Civic & Technology Centre. Registration will be at 10:00 AM and the WALK will start at 11:00 AM.