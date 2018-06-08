Between Mill Bay and the North Island and Powell River, there are 35 to 40 people living with ALS.

There will be two walks for ALS on Vancouver Island with one going in Parksville this weekend (Sun, June 10) and the other in Victoria in the fall.

Wendy Toyer, the executive director of the ALS Society of B.C. says the walks are held nationwide to raise awareness and funds for patient services, and ALS research…..

ALS can strike anyone at any time, regardless of age, gender, or ethnic origin.

It does not affect the senses, and only rarely does it affect the mind.