There will be no Paws for a Cause and no raffle this year to support the Cowichan Valley SPCA.

But there will be Locked in For Love.

Sandi Trent says four supporters have volunteered to be locked up with dogs, cats or goats to raise money for the Society……

The supporters are raising money now to get a head start on their “bail” money when the actual “Lock-in” event goes June 19th at the shelter.

Trent explains how to find out who is participating and contribute to the cause…………

In the meantime, the Cowichan SPCA had a successful garage sale last weekend.

55,000 dollars was raised.