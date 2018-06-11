First up will be the amalgamation referendum on June 23rd.

Then the general municipal elections will take place on October 20th.

But in between, chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District, Jon Lefebure says this Wednesday Council will try to determine how to approach the electorate when it comes to establishing a fund for affordable housing…..

The CVRD is also looking to establish a new water service and that too is something voters will get a direct say on…..

The proposed water protection service would allow the CVRD to take on activities like developing water protection plans, monitoring for quality and quantity of water and do some liquid waste management planning.