Fair Vote Mid Island says voters will be able to choose from three made-in-B.C. models when it comes to the referendum on proportional representation.

Spokesperson Sharon Reeves says checking off “no” to proportional representation on the ballot because the options are too complicated to understand is a bad idea and she suggests voters tackle the issue this way……

Reeves says all the proposed systems will deliver strong local representation, more voter choice, and fairer results.

There are three models to choose from:

Dual Member Proportional would see two MLA’s elected, one based on the first past the post system and a second based on a proportional basis. Eby says Mixed Member Proportional would keep First Past the Post elected MLA’s but add seats on a regional basis to increase the proportionality of the results. He says Rural-Urban Proportional is a system that would elect MLA’s using a single transferable vote in urban areas and mixed member proportional in rural areas. The referendum voting period, by mail-in ballot, will run from October 22nd to November 30th.