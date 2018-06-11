Dual Member Proportional would see two MLA’s elected, one based on the first past the post system and a second based on a proportional basis.
Eby says Mixed Member Proportional would keep First Past the Post elected MLA’s but add seats on a regional basis to increase the proportionality of the results.
He says Rural-Urban Proportional is a system that would elect MLA’s using a single transferable vote in urban areas and mixed member proportional in rural areas.
The referendum voting period, by mail-in ballot, will run from October 22nd to November 30th.
If a proportional system is adopted, it will include a set of features, including:
* No significant increase in the size of the legislature.
* No region of the province having fewer MLAs than it currently has.
* No political party being eligible to receive a seat if they receive less than 5% of the overall vote in the province or region.