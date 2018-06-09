Ben Kilmer has been missing since Wednesday when his car was found running with his personal belongings inside near Menzies and Lake Cowichan Roads.

The search for Ben Kilmer is now three and a half weeks old.

This weekend, people will be searching in the Skutz Falls area and those with drones are encouraged to bring them, so the dense, remote areas can be searched.

Organizer Shannon Wiest says the RCMP and Cowichan Search and Rescue are coordinating the areas people are checking.

Wiest says there isn’t much information to go on right now and that’s why a lot of volunteers are needed to search for Kilmer.

If you want to help in the search, go to the Skutz Falls and Regional Park parking lot between 9:30 and 4 pm today and tomorrow.

You will need to register before beginning the search.

For more information, including a map of the new search headquarters, visit the Find Ben Kilmer Facebook page.