A 15-year-old boy has died following an accident in Ladysmith.

The teen was a lacrosse player with the Nanaimo Timbermen and a member of the Snuneymeux First Nation.

The boy was a passenger in a vehicle that had been traveling on Brenton Page Road early yesterday (Sun) morning when it went off the road and rolled down a steep bank.

The 16-year-old driver and two other passengers had minor injuries.

Police believe speed was a factor in the accident.

Lacrosse teams, across the Island, held a moment of silence before their games yesterday (Sun).