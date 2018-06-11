The CVRD is mum on what the recommendations are in a new report about the water supply and storage options for the Cowichan Lake and River system.
It’s because, Manager of Environmental Services with the CVRD, Kate Miller says they want a chance to explain the recommendations to the public.
There’s an open house tonight in Lake Cowichan when the recommendations will be released and Miller says it’s really important for people to attend to hear them firsthand…..
There will be a series of boards set up for the public to look at from 6 to 7, then the consultant will make a formal presentation at 7 and that will be followed by a question and answer period.
The open house is at the Upper Centennial Hall at 311 South Shore Road in Lake Cowichan.