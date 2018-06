The culmination of months of work on the Lake Cowichan water supply will be released tonight.

The CVRD is mum on what the recommendations are in a new report about the water supply and storage options for the Cowichan Lake and River system.

It’s because, Manager of Environmental Services with the CVRD, Kate Miller says they want a chance to explain the recommendations to the public.

There’s an open house tonight in Lake Cowichan when the recommendations will be released and┬áMiller says it’s really important for people to attend to hear them firsthand…..