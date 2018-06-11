The culmination of months of work on the Lake Cowichan water supply will be released tonight.

The CVRD is mum on what the recommendations are in a new report about the water supply and storage options for the Cowichan Lake and River system.

It’s because, Manager of Environmental Services with the CVRD, Kate Miller says they want a chance to explain the recommendations to the public.

There’s an open house tonight in Lake Cowichan when the recommendations will be released and Miller says it’s really important for people to attend to hear them firsthand…..