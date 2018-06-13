There will be some advance voting opportunities today (Wed) for the referendum on amalgamation between the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan.

Mary Beth MacKenzie, the Chief Electoral Officer for North Cowichan says it’s just a “yes” or “no” question……

The advance voting place, for North Cowichan residents, is at the North Cowichan Municipal Hall, in the 7000 block of the TransCanada Highway and it will be open from 8 am until 8 pm.

The advance voting place, for Duncan residents, is at City Hall at 200 Craig Street, also from 8 am until 8 pm.

MacKenzie explains who is eligible to vote….. https://www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/mackenzie-2.wav

The same rules apply to those who live in Duncan, only they must have lived in Duncan for the past three days.

If you are not on the elector’s list, you will need two pieces of identification that provide proof of residency and at least one of those documents needs to have your signature.

There will be one more advance voting opportunity, next Tuesday (June 19th) before the general voting day on June 23rd.