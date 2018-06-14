Our local MLA is responding to comments made by the Minister of Children and Family Development with criticism.

Katrine Conroy identified a number of problems with the system of contracted residential care for children and youth in group care and wants to conduct a complete overhaul of the child welfare system.

Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau says Conroy’s comments left a lot to be desired.

Conroy referenced a number of issues with the system of contracted residential care for children and youth, including grouping kids of different ages and different needs together.

She says kids need to be lined up with resources and supports that fit their needs and Furstenau says a form of Colonialism is alive and well in the Cowichan Valley.

Furstenau says the system should focus on healing the trauma inflicted, generation after generation, because of the system.

She adds that if we continue to remove children from their families, we’ll continue to get the same results, generation after generation.