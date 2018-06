The new Forests Forever exhibit is expected to be unveiled in September.

The “tear down” inside the Forest Discovery Centre is done and now the areas for the new exhibit are being rebuilt.

Karen Sorenson of Remark Design Solutions says the fundraising for the project is ongoing but because it’s about 300,000 dollars shy, a pavilion at the front of the building won’t be constructed, for now…..

