Work on the Economic Development Strategy in the Town of Ladysmith continues.

The Town of Ladysmith has partnered with the local Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Cowichan, Ladysmith Downtown Business Association, and the Chemainus First Nation to create a plan.

Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone says there are many moving pieces in developing this strategy.

The Island Coastal Economic Trust has provided half the required funding to develop this strategy and Stone lays out some of the priorities of the Economic Development Strategy.

The Economic Development Strategy is expected to be completed in the next month.