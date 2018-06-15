No licence, no experience, no problem.

The 19th Annual Family Fishing Weekend comes to 14 spots throughout Vancouver Island, including four in the Cowichan Valley.

This opportunity runs from today through Sunday and Provincial Coordinator of the Family Fishing Society Jessica Yarwood says people still need to abide by fishing regulations.

In conjunction with Father’s Day, this fishing event is meant for those who are new to fishing and want to try it out.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate and Yarwood says this is a major event on the fishing calendar.

The event runs Friday through Sunday.

You don’t need a fishing licence and equipment, including rods, reels, and tackle will be provided to those who don’t have their own.

More information on fishing regulations is available here.

Cowichan Valley locations:

Duncan/Lake Cowichan – Mayo Lake (June 16)

Ladysmith – Bush Creek Hatchery (June 16)

Shawnigan Lake – Shawnigan Lake (June 16)

Chemainus – Fuller Lake (June 17)