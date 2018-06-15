The 42nd Annual B.C. Elders Gathering is coming to Duncan in less than a month and is expected to attract a crowd.

Upwards of four thousand elders and their caretakers are expected to take part in the three-day gathering and many volunteers are required.

Youth Centre Manager with Cowichan Tribes, Toni Williams says those interested should indicate when and in what capacity they can help out.

Williams says this is one of the biggest gatherings in the province and country.

The opening ceremonies start on July 10 at the Island Savings Centre, starting at 10 a.m.

Anyone interested in helping out can register as a volunteer here.