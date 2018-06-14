The results are in from the first of two advanced voting opportunities ahead of the amalgamation referendum on June 23.

More than 230 people turned out for the first advanced and mobile voting opportunities in Duncan.

151 people voted in the first of two advanced voting opportunities at City Hall with 80 more using the mobile voting option.

There are 3,829 electors in Duncan.

In North Cowichan, 403 people turned out for the first advanced voting opportunity.

There are 22,756 electors in North Cowichan.

The next advanced voting place goes next Tuesday at North Cowichan Municipal Hall and at Duncan City Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.