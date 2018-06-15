School districts throughout the province will be getting 3 and a half million dollars this year to buy new equipment to upgrade trades classrooms and workshops.

Fifty-eight school districts will share the funding that comes from the Industry Training Authority’s Youth Trades Capital Equipment Program and the Ministry of Education.

In Nanaimo Ladysmith, more than 223,000 dollars will be spent buying a new table saw, MIG welder, and wood lathe.

In the Cowichan Valley, 50,000 dollars will be spent purchasing a wheel balancer, tire changer, and drill press.