Women in Construction (WiC) is a grassroots Vancouver Island network working to promote and support female participation in one of the key sectors of our provincial economy: construction. The Vancouver Island Construction Association (VICA), a member-based, industry-led association, is proud to support WiC's Nanaimo and Victoria chapters.

The dial is turning when it comes to women in trades.

Cheryl Hartman is the chair of the Victoria chapter of the Women in Construction Network which is celebrating 5 years supporting women in trades.

Hartman, who has been working in the electrical trade for 30 years, says millennials, especially, are accepting the new reality…..

Hartman says she has seen women entering all the trades from electricians, to drywallers, painters, carpenters, mechanical and plumbing.

In Canada, women make up 12 per cent of the construction workforce.