Whether you love the heat or it prompts you to complain, the Canadian Cancer Society has some tips for staying safe and cool under the hot sun.

Throughout Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, the heat will continue for most of the week and Manager of Cancer Control with the Canadian Cancer Society Stacey Berisavac says there are many ways to protect yourself.

The mercury is expected to hit 27 to 30 degrees throughout Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast and the heatwave isn’t expected to move out of the area until Thursday at the earliest.

Berisavac says a common misconception is that higher S.P.F. lotion will provide you more protection from the sun.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist says a high-pressure system moving north from the sub-tropics is responsible for the hot weather.