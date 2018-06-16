Later this year, the Town of Ladysmith will become synonymous with ‘hero town,’ as a major movie is being filmed on famous First Avenue.

Sonic the Hedgehog will be filmed in Ladysmith and the Paramount Pictures production has a budget of seven million dollars.

Mark Drysdale is the Manager of the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce and says he’s hoping filming in the Cowichan Valley will be a positive experience this time around.

Drysdale says Paramount has been engaged with businesses and local residents thus far.

Abraham Fraser is a Location Manager with Paramount and says, after looking at a number of B.C. locations, Ladysmith was selected as the movie’s ‘hero town.’

It’s expected that filming will commence in mid-September, last for about ten days and the shoot will likely happen on First Avenue between Roberts and Gatacre Street.