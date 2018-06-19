Along with voting for politicians in October’s municipal election, a referendum question will be posed to electors.

The question will centre around the issue of affordable housing and, at the last CVRD meeting, the board decided to not to make a final decision until community members had an opportunity to voice their opinions.

Board Chair Jon Lefebure says putting a referendum question on the election ballot was, in part, a matter of convenience.

The annual property value tax is $4.58 cents for every $100,000 dollars of assessed value per home.

That tax rate would raise approximately $765,000 dollars annually.