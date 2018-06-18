The province has announced it will be the first in Canada to invest provincial housing funds into on-reserve housing.
Premier John Horgan has announced, through the new Building BC -Indigenous Housing Fund, the province will invest 550 million dollars over the next 10 years to build and operate 1,750 new units of social housing…..
BC Housing will send out a request for proposals to identify prospective partners, including Indigenous non-profit housing providers, First Nations, Metis Nation British Columbia, and non-profit and for-profit developers, wanting to partner with Indigenous housing providers and First Nations.