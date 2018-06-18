There are about one million family-and-friend caregivers in the province who help seniors with daily activities from a ride to the grocery store to personal care, like bathing.

The Ministry of Health is investing 75 million dollars to expand respite care and adult day programs in the province so those caregivers can have a break.

Isobel Mackenzie, B.C. seniors advocate says, often, the caregivers are also managing families of their own and working and sometimes find themselves in distress……

A report, released by the Office of the Seniors Advocate in August of 2017, suggested 31 per cent of seniors had a primary caregiver in distress.