Advance voting places are open again tomorrow (June 19) in Duncan and North Cowichan.

It’s to cast your ballot on whether or not the City and Municipality should amalgamate.

Chief Elections Officer, Mary Beth MacKenzie says if If you own property in either Duncan or North Cowichan but don’t live there, you can cast a ballot…..

Advance voting places are open from 8 to 8 (June 19) at Duncan City Hall and at the North Cowichan Municipal Hall.