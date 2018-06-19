Police seek suspect following assault on Ypres Street in Duncan early Monday morning.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for a suspect following an assault.

It happened yesterday (Mon) around 5 in the morning when a woman was assaulted outside her home on Ypres Street in Duncan.

She had refused a man further access to her property.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is described as being First Nation, 18 or 19 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches tall, he was clean shaven with a little stubble, his hair is described as being medium length.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, black ball cap and had a blue backpack.