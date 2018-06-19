The pair charged in an animal cruelty case will go to trial Feb. 25 and 27, 2019.

The two Cowichan Valley individuals, facing charges related to animal cruelty will go to trial in February of 2019.

One of them is facing charges of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal and failing to provide the necessities of life.

The other is facing failing to provide the necessities of life to an animal.

Two days have been set aside to hear the case, February 25 and 27.

The pair were charged after an emaciated dog was seized by the BC SPCA back in February of this year.

The dog, dubbed “Teddy”, died of his injuries, two days after he was seized.