The BC Games Society is investing 40,000 dollars to support equipment investments in four summer sports.

With the 2018 BC Summer Games taking place in Cowichan, projects were identified that could help with staging the BC Games competitions but also be a lasting legacy for ongoing event hosting in our area or across the province.

Three swimming starting blocks for the Duncan Stingrays Swim Club will complete the set of eight upgraded starting blocks for competitions held at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre.

Stingrays head coach, Leanne Sirup says the blocks will set the Aquatic Centre apart from other facilities on the Island…..

The temporary dock on Quamichan Lake will be permanently anchored with upgrades to benefit all the competitors at the BC Summer Games.

Portable bike racks for triathlon transition areas will be purchased and used by Triathlon BC at the BC Games and in partnership with the Cowichan Wrestling Club, a new wrestling mat will be purchased for the Games.