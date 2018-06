The Nanaimo Ladysmith MP says a new interpretation of the Canada Shipping Act creates a loophole where passenger ferries sail without engineers in engine rooms.

Sheila Malcolmson says the new ruling doesn’t apply to bulk cargo ships but is somehow fine for passenger ferries……

Marc Garneau, federal Minister of Transport responded……

He says the decision was made after very careful thought and an analysis of the risk management involved and it wasn’t made lightly.