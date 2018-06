The Koksilah Bridge, on Highway 1 south of Duncan, is getting a seismic upgrade.

Speed limits through the construction site, that’s about a kilometer, will be reduced from 90 to 60 while the work is ongoing.

The province says two-way traffic, for both northbound and southbound motorists, will be maintained.

Southbound drivers, needing to get to Cowichan Bay Road, will have to detour via Bench Road while the project is underway.

The work will take until late fall.