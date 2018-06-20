Canada’s main stock market and the Dow Jones are going in opposite directions at mid-day

The TSX is up more than 100 points, while the Dow has given back early gains and is now down close to 50 points as concerns over global trade disputes may have crept back into investor’s minds.

Bay Street is getting a boost from the energy and marijuana sectors. Higher oil prices and legalization are fueling those sectors respectively.

At press time oil is up 64 cents to $65.54 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $2.30 to $1276 an ounce, and the loonie is down a shade to 75.21 cents U.S.