In Island Football, the final is set for the Bantams.

The Cowichan Bulldogs will be facing the Saanich Wolverines.

Saanich defeated Westshore 32 zip in the semi-final last weekend.

Two weeks ago Cowichan faced the Wolverines and won 54 zip.

The Bulldogs are 7 and one on the season while Saanich is 5 and 3.

The game is at Royal Bay Secondary in Victoria on Sunday.